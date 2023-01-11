Vacancy Unit Leader St. Maarten

Unit Leader Sister Basilia Center – Day Activity Center

This vacancy is for a full time position (40 hours per week) within our Sister Basilia Center (Day Activity Center). The Day Activity Center is for persons with an intellectual disability.

The Unit Leader Day Activity Center job responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Leadership and supervising: Supervises the care team (22 fte) of the Day Activity Center and ensures adherence to set protocols. Sees to the execution of daily activities and care plans;

Coordination: Creates the work schedule and determines the most efficient use of the care team;

Coaching: Advises the care team and new team members on best practices;

Communication: Reports to the Department Manager, gives work instructions to the care team and connects with the multidisciplinary team. Maintains contact with client’s parents/caretaker, family doctor and other medical specialist;

Task management: 70% of the time executes leadership tasks and 30% of the time provides care and guidance for our clients. Manages the supply of appliances, products and materials;

The job requires a SPW level 4 qualification, supplemented with knowledge of and experience in intellectual disabled care. Experience in leadership and/or management is a must. Knowledge of the English language. Spanish and Dutch are a plus. Dutch residents or permanent residence permit holders only. Job description is available on request.

Why Work With Us?

The White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation provides client-centered quality care in a warm and safe environment to all Sint Maarten residents in need. This trusted CARE is supported by continuous learning opportunities for all our 175+ employees. Besides remuneration, vacation allowance, Christmas bonus, healthcare insurance, and our pension plan, we offer a great and inspiring work atmosphere with opportunities to grow, personally and professionally. Because you will take care of our clients, we will support your health by offering a variety of free sports classes on a daily basis. This position is based on scale FWG 40.

For more information please call +1 721 5483172 and ask for Mimi Hodge.

To apply, send your application letter, resume and diploma to Johanna Wever, HR officer via: [email protected]

