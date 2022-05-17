Vacancy Unitleader Rehabilitation Center & Hospice Sint Maarten

This vacancy is for a full time position (40 hours per week) within our 8-bed Rehabilitation Center and 3-bed Hospice Facility.

The Unit Leader Rehabilitation Center & Hospice job responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Leadership and supervising: Supervises the care team of the intramural rehabilitation department and the hospice;

Coordination: Creates the work schedule and determines the most efficient use of the care team (dynamic scheduling by adjusting to bed occupancy and care level);

Clinical knowledge: Ensures and provides the quality of care for our clients;

Coaching: Advises and educates the care team on (palliative) care situations;

Communication: Connects with the team coordinator paramedics, hospice physician, social worker, kitchen-, domestic– and laundry staff as well as reporting to the Department Manager;

Task management: 40% of the time executes leadership tasks and 60% of the time provides rehabilitation or palliative care to optimize the quality of life for our clients.

The job requires a Registered Nurse qualification, supplemented with knowledge of and experience in Rehabilitation and Hospice care. Dutch residents or permanent residence permit holders only. Job description is available on request.

The White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation

The White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation provides client centered quality care in a warm and safe environment to all Sint Maarten residents in need. This trusted CARE is supported by continuous learning opportunities for all our 175+ employees.

Besides remuneration, vacation allowance, Christmas bonus, healthcare insurance and our pension plan, we offer a great and inspiring work atmosphere with opportunities to grow, personally and professionally. Because you will take care of our clients, we will support your health by offering a variety of free sports classes on a daily basis.

For more information please call +1 721 5484431 and ask for Macfolda Gumbs. To apply, please send your application letter, resume and diploma to Johanna Wever, HR officer via: [email protected]

Interviews will be held on a rolling basis.

Please check out our website: wyccf.org Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ whiteandyellowcrosscarefoundation

