Vacancy Youth Development Program Coordinator Saba Melanie Zandwijk 27 september 2024

Saba is a Caribbean Island and is also the smallest special municipality (Public Entity) of the Netherlands. The island is characterized by its beautiful nature, the volcano Mount Scenery (which is the highest point within the Kingdom of the Netherlands at a height of 887 meters), a particularly beautiful underwater world and its inhabitants.

Saba became a special municipality within the Netherlands after the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles on October 10th, 2010. Currently, about 1900 inhabitants (including several hundred medical students) live on an area of ​​13 square kilometres on Saba.

This beautiful island is looking for a Youth Development Program Coordinator (Maatschappelijke Diensttijd (MDT)

The context

The Island Government of Saba is known for its stability and aim in maintaining good relations with the Netherlands while striving to achieve widespread and sustainable results in the various domains. Within the organization, people work together on the further development of the island. Our colleagues work on infrastructure (airport, harbor, water management), public works, planning, solid waste collection and processing, tourism, community development, health care, agriculture, HRM, ICT, finance, communication, civil affairs, legal advice, and various policy areas. In total, there are about 240 employees.

The Saba Island Government works on more self-reliance and economic development, with a focus on sustainability, accessibility, poverty eradication and improving the quality of life. In the recent period, the government has worked on projects such as the renovation of the airport, separation of solid waste (recycling), facilitating of a healthy lifestyle, improvement of social facilities, training, and education of civil servants in, among other things, project management and policy writing.

The Community Development and Culture Department is seeking a Youth Development (MDT) Program Coordinator to mentor and support Saban youths. The coordinator will work closely with various organizations or businesses to guide youths and create opportunities for their personal and professional growth.

Through the Youth Development (MDT) Program, young people commit to making a positive impact on others and society by providing people with direct assistance and helping build a more connected and resilient community. The program also offers the opportunity to develop their talents, acquire new skills, enhance their prospects and their self-confidence. A dedicated coordinator is essential to guide and support them throughout this journey.

Tasks

As a Youth Development (MDT) Program Coordinator, you’ll need to:

Maintain oversight of the MDT program, ensuring accurate administration, and track results effectively.

Mentor, coach, and support young people, promoting social inclusion.

Engage youths in their own environments, whether at school, youth center or in the street.

Help youths create their own development plan, and then provide step-by-step coaching to guide them in achieving their goals and ambitions.

Foster a safe environment where youths can develop their talents and build a positive self-image.

Collaborate with and support participating organizations and businesses to ensure they act in the best interest of the youth.

Maintaining good open and working relationships and effective communication with all youth stakeholders, both internal and external.

What you offer

Bachelor’s degree (HBO) in social work or youth work.

Coach and support organizations in the best interest of the youths.

Self-motivated with high level of initiative

Skills in identifying and addressing issues such as exclusion or stigmatization and referring youths to appropriate support.

The ability to treat young people’s concerns with respect, tact, and sensitivity, while being aware of the limits that are required by confidentiality and the boundaries that govern the youth/youth worker relationship.

Proficiency in overseeing program administration, tracking progress, and coordinating between various stakeholders.

A genuine understanding and sensitivity to the emotional and developmental needs of Saban youths, creating a supportive and safe environment for their growth.

Passionate about working with young people and promoting their wellbeing, confidence, and skills so they can reach their full potential.

Flexibility in your work, as in working hours.

Knowledge and experience in guiding and supporting youths through personal and professional development.

Flexibility and adaptability to unique challenges or opportunities on the islands.

What we offer:

Salary according to government salary scales and depending on skills and competences of the ideal candidate. This position is evaluated at scale 8, with a basic salary ranging from $2.700 through $4.125 based on a 36-hour workweek excluding 15.5% allowances, holiday allowance 8,33% and a 13 th month.

month. Life on the beautiful and safe island of Saba.

Also offered is a relocation packet for the ideal candidate travelling from abroad.

Apply

If you are interested in this position, you are kindly invited to submit your application letter and CV no later than date October 11th, 2024, to HRM@sabagov.nl. For more information about the position, please contact the department Head Rosalyn Johnson via email: rosalyn.johnson@sabagov.nl

