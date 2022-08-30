Vacancy Youth Development Specialist Saba

Youth Development Specialist | 40 hours per week

A reliable and self-motivated professional, able to think and work out-of-the-box



The Youth Development Specialist focuses on approaches about how to work with parents, teachers, children and young people. The YDS provides well-coordinated care geared towards more prevention, better integration of youth related services and the use of social networks within the direct environment of students.

Core tasks

Observes interaction between teacher and student; coaches and provide strategies

Performs psycho-educational diagnostics.

Contributes to the individual plans of students (IEP + IDP).

Be available at the daycare center and schools at regular hours for observations and intervention.

Supports contact between schools, parents and stakeholders.

Guidance tasks

Offer the first line of support for teachers, parents and children through classroom visits, home visits, workshops or individual sessions.

Plan and execute intervention for students with socio-emotional or specific behavioral or academic challenges.

Requirements

Relevant degree in psychology, pedagogy or behavior sciences.

Ample work experience in supporting youngsters with social-emotional or academic struggles.

Able and qualified to perform psychological assessments.

Has knowledge of the current student care system on Saba or will comply with it shortly.

Willing to apply a result-oriented approach.

Able and qualified to apply strategies to guide students with exceptionalities.

Work on own professional development.

Experienced in positive psychology/ pedagogy.

Communication skills

Is eager and able to work in a multidisciplinary team.

Experienced in working with adults.

Maintains regular contact between teachers, care coordinators, parents, and colleagues in other organizations.

Fluent in English and preferably also some command of Dutch and Spanish.

Able to monitor and report on progress verbally and in writing.

Use modern communication technology to give constructive feedback.

Check our Facebook page and YouTube channel for information on Saba and the EC2 https://ec2saba.org

Candidates are asked to submit applications by September 16th 2022 to EC2 Director Annelies Buurmeijer at [email protected]

We are particularly interested in your motivation and experience.

