Vacature Air Traffic Controller op Aruba

Air Navigation Services Aruba N.V. (ANSA) is responsible for providing safe, efficient and reliable air navigation services to the aviation industry. ANSA is seeking Air Traffic Controllers for its Air Traffic Control (ATC) unit.

Air Traffic Controller Responsibilities

Expedite and maintain an orderly flow of air traffic and ensure the safety of aircraft;

Monitor and direct the movement of vehicles and aircraft on the ground to prevent collisions;

Issue takeoff and landing instructions to pilots;

Transfer control of departing flights to and accept control of arriving flights from adjacent units;

Provide advice and information to pilots useful for the safe and efficient conduct of flight, such as weather updates, runway information, and other significant information;

Notify appropriate organizations regarding aircraft in need of search and rescue aid and assist such organizations as required;

Report incidents, emergencies, hazards and any other matter that requires attention of management.

Requirement/Profile:

VWO or HAVO diploma with mathematics and physics;

Minimum age of 20 years;

Good oral and written communication skills in English, Papiamento, Dutch, and Spanish;

Possesses analytical skills;

Knowledge of Microsoft Office and related software;

Able to work under pressure;

Highly motivated and with a positive attitude;

Change-oriented;

Diligent, accurate and able to work independently;

Integrity and with a professional attitude;

Result and customer oriented;

Social skills and team player;

Self-reflective and improvement oriented;

Flexible and able to work shifts, weekends, and holidays.

If this position appeals to you and you meet the job requirements and profile, please send your application letter and CV with copy of diplomas, recommendation letters, list of references and certificate of good conduct not later than February 23, 2024 to our HR officer e-mail: [email protected]. A security screening (“veiligheidsonderzoek”) by the VDA as well as a capability, psychological and medical assessment will form part of the hiring process. For more information about ANSA, visit our website www.ansa.aw.