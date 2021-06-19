Vacature Banking Consultants Curaçao















To strengthen our team, we are Hiring professionals as

Banking Consultants

Change comes with new opportunities.

If you want to be challenged and be collaborative in a flexible working environment, then apply now to join our team and make a difference in the International Financial Industry.

Your Role

Lead or assist in managing client implementation projects in a timely and accurate manner

Propose and design automated solutions for the client’s needs

Analyze client’s organization and determine the business rules, to solve problems on product design and functional level.

Be commercially active in terms of identifying and offering solutions to clients and prospects and assist in closing deals.

Develop and maintain project and end user documentation.

Provide end user training to clients on products and solutions.

Requirements

A university Bachelor’s or similar degree level.

Minimum of 2 years of experience in project management and consulting or in the commercial field, preferably within the banking and payment systems industry.

Excellent presentation skills in English & Spanish.

Competencies & Skills

Flexible and positive work attitude.

Committed and result oriented.

Willing and able to travel extensively.

Commercially driven with excellent communication skills.

Business analyst (technical) experience.

Multi-tasking and stress resistance.

Compensation

Your well-being is of great importance to us. Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

IBIS Management Associates Inc. is a Curaçao-based award-winning banking technology and management consulting company, specializing in the design and development of innovative solutions that make global banks profitably efficient. IBIS Management’s clients are banks and other financial institutions, located in Curaçao and in the greater Caribbean, Central and South America.

To apply for this position, send your motivation cover letter, and your resume within a week to:

IBIS Management Associates E: [email protected]

Att. Mrs. Angelique Ellis- HR Manager T: 5999 7372065

