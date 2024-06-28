Vacatures Curacao Vacature Chief Executive Officer Curaçao Medical Center Redactie 28 juni 2024

(see Dutch and English version below)

Het Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) is een vooraanstaand ziekenhuis waar patiëntenzorg centraal staat. Onze missie is om hoogwaardige ziekenhuiszorg te bieden aan Curaçao en de regio, in overeenstemming met internationale kwaliteits- en veiligheidsnormen. Ons motto, “Sirbi ku Amor”, weerspiegelt onze toewijding om met liefde en respect de kwaliteit van leven van onze patiënten te herstellen, te behouden en te versterken. Het CMC biedt een breed scala aan medische specialisaties, waaronder hematologie, oncologie, radiotherapie en neurochirurgie.

Namens het Curaçao Medical Center is Deloitte Dutch Caribbean op zoek naar kandidaten voor de functie van:

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

De functie

Als Chief Executive Officer (CEO) bestuurt u de organisatie samen met de overige leden van de Raad van Bestuur. U bent verantwoordelijk voor de kwaliteit van de geleverde zorg- en dienstverlening en de besturing van het CMC. U vormt en realiseert het strategisch instellingsbeleid en waarborgt de continuïteit en ontwikkeling van de organisatie.

Als voorzitter van de Raad van Bestuur bent u het eerste aanspreekpunt voor de Raad van Commissarissen (RvC). U geeft leiding aan de overige leden van de Raad van Bestuur en bent verantwoordelijk voor essentiële organisatieonderdelen, waaronder Strategie & Innovatie, Bestuurssecretariaat, HR & Organisatieontwikkeling, Communicatie & Voorlichting, Risk & Compliance, en Interne Audit. U legt verantwoording af aan de Raad van Commissarissen.

Als Raad van Bestuur bent u verantwoordelijk voor de realisatie van de strategische beleids- en organisatieontwikkeling en voor het beleid en de resultaten van de stafondersteunende diensten. U stuurt projecten en organisatieveranderingen aan en draagt zorg voor succesvolle en doelmatige investeringen binnen de stafondersteunende diensten. Uw verantwoordelijkheden omvatten ook het opstellen van de meerjarenbegroting, het bevorderen van samenwerking binnen het uitvoerende management en het waarborgen van een optimale personele bezetting.

Daarnaast voert u, namens de organisatie, externe onderhandelingen onder andere over zorgverkoop en u gaat strategische samenwerkingsverbanden aan, onder andere op het gebied van zorginkoop. U ontwikkelt en onderhoudt relevante (inter-) nationale netwerken. U draagt zorg voor een constructieve relatie met de vakbond en onderhoudt goede contacten met overheden, autoriteiten en overige nationale en internationale partners.

Uw profiel

U beschikt over een afgeronde academische opleiding in een voor de functie relevante richting. U beschikt over brede kennis van, en inzicht in, het bedrijfskundig vakgebied. U beschikt over minimaal 10 jaar ervaring in een leidinggevende functie, waarvan 5 jaar in een eindfunctie, binnen een complexe organisatie op het gebied van de gezondheidszorg, bij voorkeur een ziekenhuis. U heeft een heldere visie op relevante ontwikkelingen en kunt deze beoordelen op de mogelijkheden en consequenties voor het CMC.

U bent vaardig in het ontwikkelen, implementeren, en verdedigen van strategisch zorg- en organisatiebeleid. U beschikt over ruime ervaring in het nemen van strategische beslissingen, het leiden van complexe (cultuur-) veranderingstrajecten en het implementeren van kwaliteitssystemen. U heeft kennis van en inzicht in de maatschappelijke, politieke, culturele en economische aspecten en ontwikkelingen van Curaçao en de regio.

U bent klantvriendelijk, professioneel en samenwerkingsgericht. U beschikt over doorzettingsvermogen en bent vaardig in het verdedigen en uitdragen van standpunten en het verwerven van draagvlak voor standpunten. U beschikt over uitstekende onderhandelingsvaardigheden. U bent besluitvaardig, standvastig en u bent in staat om onder druk evenwichtig en zorgvuldig te blijven.

U beschikt over een uitstekende mondelinge en schriftelijke uitdrukkingsvaardigheid in het Nederlands en Engels. Mondelinge en schriftelijke beheersing van het Papiaments is een pré.

Het aanbod

Onze klant biedt een uitdagende functie in een dynamische omgeving met een arbeidsvoorwaardenpakket dat in lijn ligt met de relevante regelgeving en daaraan gekoppelde normen, zoals toegepast door de overheid van Curaçao.

Procedure

Voor meer informatie kunt u contact opnemen met Mw. Tahely Martis, Consultant bij Deloitte Dutch Caribbean via hrm@deloitte.cw of telefonisch via: (+5999) 433 3391. Stuur uw motivatiebrief en cv vóór 15 juli 2024 naar hrm@deloitte.cw. U ontvangt binnen drie werkdagen een ontvangstbevestiging (zo niet, neem dan contact met ons op). Een assessment, veiligheidsonderzoek en medische keuring kunnen deel uitmaken van de selectieprocedure. Uw sollicitatie wordt vertrouwelijk behandeld.

English

The Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) is a leading hospital with a central focus on patient care. Our mission is to provide high-quality hospital care to Curaçao and the region, in accordance with international quality and safety standards. Our motto, “Sirbi ku Amor”, reflects our dedication to, lovingly and respectfully, restore, maintain, and enhance the quality of life of our patients. The CMC offers a wide range of medical specializations, including hematology, oncology, radiotherapy, and neurosurgery.

On behalf of the Curaçao Medical Center, Deloitte Dutch Caribbean is looking for candidates for the position of:

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

The Position

As the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), you manage the organization together with the other members of the Board of Directors. You are responsible for the quality of the care and services provided, and the governance of the CMC. You shape and implement the strategic policy and ensure the continuity and development of the organization.

As the chairman of the Board of Directors, you are the primary point of contact for the Supervisory Board. You lead the other members of the Board of Directors and are responsible for essential organizational functions, including Strategy & Innovation, Board Secretariat, HR & Organizational Development, Communication & Public Relations, Risk & Compliance, and Internal Audit. You are accountable to the Supervisory Board.

As Board of Directors, you are responsible for the realization of strategic policy and organizational development, as well as for the policy and results of the staff support services. You manage projects and organizational changes and ensure successful and efficient investments within the staff support services. Your responsibilities also include setting up the multi-year budget, promoting collaboration within the executive management, and ensuring optimal staffing.

Additionally, you conduct external negotiations on behalf of the organization regarding topics such as healthcare services, and you enter into strategic partnerships, for instance in the area of healthcare procurement. You develop and maintain relevant (inter-)national networks. You ensure a constructive relationship with the labor union and maintain a good relationship with governments, authorities, and other national and international partners.

Your Profile

You have an academic degree in a field relevant to the position. You have extensive knowledge of, and insight into, the field of business management. You have at least 10 years of experience in a leadership role, of which 5 years in a position with end responsibility, within a complex organization in the healthcare sector, preferably a hospital. You have a clear vision of relevant developments and can assess their possibilities and consequences for the CMC.

You are skilled in developing, implementing, and defending strategic healthcare and organizational policies. You have extensive experience in taking strategic decisions, leading complex (cultural) change processes, and implementing quality systems. You have knowledge of and insight into the social, political, cultural and economic developments of Curaçao and the region.

You are customer-friendly, professional, and collaboration-oriented. You are a persevering individual and are skilled in articulating, advocating for, and garnering support for various viewpoints and perspectives. You have excellent negotiation skills. You are decisive and steadfast and perform well under pressure while maintaining composure and meticulousness.

You are fluent in Dutch and English both verbally and in writing. Oral and written proficiency in Papiamentu is an advantage.

The Offer

Our client offers a challenging position in a dynamic environment with a compensation package that is in line with relevant regulations and associated standards, as applied by the government of Curaçao.

Procedure

For more information, you can contact Ms. Tahely Martis, Consultant at Deloitte Dutch Caribbean via hrm@deloitte.cw or by phone at: (+5999) 433 3391. Please send your cover letter and CV before July 15, 2024, to hrm@deloitte.cw. You will receive a receipt confirmation within three business days (if not, please contact us). An assessment, security investigation, and medical examination may be part of the selection process. Your application will be handled confidentially.