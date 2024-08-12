Vacatures Curacao Vacature Cruise Assistant Curaçao Melanie Zandwijk 12 augustus 2024

As a Cruise Assistant, you are the first point of contact for our cruise tourists and ensure an excellent customer service experience. You are responsible for providing information, resolving issues, and dispatching tours. Your goal is to contribute to an unforgettable cruise experience for all our guests.

The ideal candidate needs to be flexible, with no 9-to-5 mentality, and capable of working well in a team. Must be proactive, able to multi-task, and handle stress effectively. Strong time management skills are essential. Weekend and holiday availability required. Proficiency in Microsoft Office, a valid driving license (B), and access to a car are necessary. Join us and contribute to a memorable cruise experience!

Qualifications:

Some experience in a similar role;

Stress-resistant with a flexible work attitude;

Good problem-solving skills;

Proficient in Dutch and English, both spoken and written;

Knowledge of Papiamento is a plus;

Affinity with computer systems.

What we offer:

A competitive salary

Dynamic job description

Savings plan after 6 months in service

Pension plan after 6 months in service

Professional work environment

