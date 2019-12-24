Vacature Finance Manager (Bonaire)









9 Gedeeld

Maduro & Curiel’s Bank N.V. as a leading financial institution operating in Curaçao, Aruba, Bonaire and the Windward Islands has a vacancy in their Finance Department in Bonaire.

Job Profile:

Responsible for the general management of the Bank’s Finance Department and for the completion of various control and financial reporting activities;

Review financial data and prepare monthly and annual reports;

Ensuring that policy directives related to finance activities are enforced within reasonable time-frame;

Preparation of the yearly Bank’s Capital Expenditures Forecast and Profit Plan;

Maintaining of general ledgers within Bank systems for accurate reporting;

Monitoring financial progress against profit plan and keeping the Managing Board closely informed of any significant deviances as well as advising on possible remediation on these;

Managing the fixed asset (Exact) administration of the Bank;

Ensuring all internal accounts, correspondent Bank account reconciliations, accounts payable and accounts receivable are properly completed in accordance with schedule and deadlines;

Ensuring daily balancing reports, revaluation accounts and outage accounts are reviewed/controlled and/or verified;

Completion of the statutory financial statements;

Ensuring adherence with group policies and procedures;

Responsible for the proper allocation of the principal and interest for reporting of the treasury department in Curacao.

Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree /Master Degree in Accounting/Finance or equivalent;

At least five (5) years of work experience in an accounting position;

In-depth knowledge of accounting standards and international financial reporting standards (IFRS);

Excellent understanding of the rules and regulation dictated by IFRS and BES Tax Laws;

Ability to be analytical, effectively organize, plan and execute workloads independently;

Strong computer skills, especially advanced level of Microsoft Excel, Exact and Cognos;

Ability to communicate and write in the Dutch, Papiamentu and English.

Besides the excitement and challenge of a new work environment, we offer growth possibilities and an attractive remuneration package.

If your profile meets the above criteria and you have the necessary experience in this field, we invite you to submit your application letter including your resume in English via e-mail before January 12, 2020 to: Maduro & Curiel’s Bank (Bonaire) N.V. Human Resources Department

Attn.: Mrs. Andrea van Slobbe.

E-mail: andrea.vanslobbe@mcbbonaire.com Phone: +599 715 5557