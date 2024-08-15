Nieuws Curaçao Vacature Front Office Agent Melanie Zandwijk 15 augustus 2024

JOIN OUR TEAM! Ready to turn your passion for hospitality into an adventure? Join us and be the heartbeat of a vibrant hotel atmosphere where your energy, creativity, and commitment can make every guest’s stay unforgettable.

Do you thrive in a lively environment and love being hands-on? Then you might be just who we’re looking for!

We’re seeking a vibrant and dynamic Front Office Agent to be the welcoming face of our hotel. In this role, you’ll not only greet our guests with a warm smile but also dive into the fast-paced flow of our daily operations. From check-ins and check-outs to sharing local tips and answering questions, you’ll be the go-to person for our guests.

As the first and last point of contact, you’re more than just a Front Office Agent—you’re our hotel’s business card!

If you’re eager to make every guest feel at home and love being at the heart of the action, we’d love to hear from you!

Interested? Send your CV with a photo and motivation letter to: Evianne@chf.cw before August 26, 2024

For more information, visit our web at: https://pietermaaiboutiquehotel.com/employment/

27