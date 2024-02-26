Vacature Housekeeping Supervisor Bonaire

Beautiful Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino is one of the many Divi Resorts based in the Caribbean, located on the island of Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean. Above or below the water, Divi Flamingo Beach Resort offers a unique experience for vacationers.
We are hiring!
FULLTIME HOUSEKEEPING SUPERVISOR As the Resort’s Housekeeping Supervisor, you will:
- Supervise and work with the team to maintain the rooms and public areas of the resort clean;
- Efficiently schedule workload & staffing ensuring that daily targets and checklist are achieved;
- Train the team based on Divi’s Clean Check Program;
- Maintain & control the inventory of cleaning products, linen, towels, etc.;
- Communicate with the resort departments to ensure the monitoring of the full property upkeep & guest satisfaction;
- Has good computer skills and is able to work with Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook;
- Must be able to speak and write in English and Dutch, Papiamentu & Spanish is a plus.
We offer great secondary benefits such as: transportation, one warm meal per day, life insurance, pension & holiday plan and much more.
APPLY NOW!
- Send your application letter and resume to hr@diviflamingo.com.
- Or pass by the front desk and fill in and leave an application form with a copy of your sedula