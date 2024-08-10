Vacatures Curacao Vacature HR Assistant Curaçao Melanie Zandwijk 10 augustus 2024

HR Assistant:

We are seeking a dedicated HR Assistant to support our HR manager with daily tasks. Your role will include assisting in recruitment, managing employee records, coordinating training sessions, and handling administrative duties. You’ll also help with onboarding, performance evaluations, and maintaining employee communication. This is a great opportunity to grow in the HR field while contributing to our team’s success.

Qualifications:

Diploma in Human Resource Management, Business Administration, or a related field.

Some experience in an administrative or support role, preferably within HR.

Good knowledge of MS Office.

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.

Ability to multitask and work under pressure.

Team player with a positive attitude and a proactive approach.

Discretion and confidentiality when handling sensitive information.

Flexibility to learn and adapt to changing circumstances

What we offer:

A competitive salary

Dynamic job description

Savings plan after 6 months in service

Pension plan after 6 months in service

Professional work environment

30