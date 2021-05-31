Vacature HR Manager Saba















Vacancy in English below

Het eiland Saba, gelegen in het Caribisch gebied, is een bijzondere Nederlandse gemeente. Saba staat bekend om haar prachtige natuur en is een uitstekende duikbestemming. De Mount Scenery is met haar 877 meter het hoogste punt van het Koninkrijk der Nederlanden. Saba heeft een oppervlakte van 13 km2 en telt ongeveer 2000 inwoners. De vier aanwezige dorpen heten The Bottom (hoofdplaats), Windwardside, St. John’s en Zions Hill.

Organisatieprofiel

Het eilandbestuur van Saba staat bekend om haar stabiliteit. Het onderhoudt goede relaties met Nederland en zorgt ervoor dat resultaten bereikt worden in verschillende domeinen. In de organisatie werken mensen samen aan de verdere ontwikkeling van het eiland. Onze collega’s werken aan infrastructuur (luchthaven, haven, watermanagement), openbare werken, planning, vuilophaal- en verwerking, toerisme, maatschappelijke ontwikkeling, gezondheidszorg, landbouw, HRM, ICT, financiën, communicatie, burgerzaken, juridische advisering en verschillende beleidsterreinen. In totaal zijn er 193 medewerkers.

Het eilandbestuur van Saba werkt aan meer zelfvoorziening en economische ontwikkeling, met een focus op duurzaamheid, toegankelijkheid, armoedebestrijding en verbetering van de kwaliteit van het leven. De afgelopen periode heeft de overheid gewerkt aan projecten zoals renovatie van de luchthaven, gescheiden afvalverwerking, faciliteren van een gezonde levensstijl, verbeteren van sociale voorzieningen, training en opleiding van ambtenaren in onder andere projectmanagement en het schrijven van beleid.

Hier zeggen we dat het ‘werk in uitvoering is’ omdat er nog zoveel te doen is. Onderwerpen waar we momenteel aan werken zijn: een nieuwe haven, nieuwe schoolgebouwen, marketing van ons eco-toerisme, natuurbehoud, landbouw, organisatieontwikkeling, training en coaching van personeel en verder ontwikkeling van de organisatie.

Teamprofiel

Het Openbaar Lichaam Saba is in ontwikkeling. De HR Manager geeft leiding aan het HR team en werkt nauw samen met de eilandsecretaris, team Juridische Zaken, team Financiën en team ICT.

Medewerkers zijn van doorslaggevend belang in de verder ontwikkeling van Saba. Dit vraagt om leiderschap, strategische personeelsplanning, talentontwikkeling van medewerkers en het bevorderen van vitaliteit. Wij zoeken een manager die leiding geeft aan onze HRM-team en het HRM-beleid verder uitbouwt. Samen met het management van de organisatie ben je verantwoordelijk voor investering in het personeel, talentontwikkeling, organisatie ontwikkeling, het up-to-date houden van het personeelsbeleid en het toepassen van nieuwe HR-methodes en -instrumenten. Verder maak je mogelijke ontwikkelingen bespreekbaar binnen het management en treedt je op als klankbord en gesprekspartner.

Enkele belangrijke HR opgaven voor de nabije toekomst zijn:

Talent management implementeren

Nieuwe stappen zetten in leren en ontwikkelen van medewerkers, training en opleiding

Performance management implementeren

HR teamontwikkeling

Organisatie ontwikkeling

Digitalisering

De functie

In de functie van HR Manager schakel je op flexibele wijze tussen verschillende rollen. Je geeft leiding aan het team HR en werkt samen met alle afdelingen. Je beweegt gemakkelijk tussen stevigheid en empathie wanneer de situatie daarom vraagt. Je bezit zeer goede

communicatieve vaardigheden, je maakt snel op wezenlijk niveau contact met uiteenlopende mensen met verschillende achtergronden. Je hebt oog voor detail, zonder het grotere plaatje uit het oog te verliezen. Je bent ondernemend, hands-on, communicatief en empathisch, daadkrachtig en flexibel. Je herkent behoeften en wensen van bestuurders en management en vertaalt die proactief naar concrete voorstellen of adviezen.

Eisen en wensen

Minimaal een afgeronde HBO opleiding richting HRM/Personeel en Arbeid of vergelijkbaar;

Minimaal 5 jaar relevante en progressieve ervaring in het HRM-vakgebied;

Uitstekende beheersing van zowel Engels als Nederlands;

Kennis van CAR-UWO (Ambtenarenwet);

Sterk ontwikkelde gesprekstechnieken en/of coaching en/of mediation;

Zowel inzetbaar op strategische als tactische als operationele vraagstukken;

Ruime kennis van MS Office, met name Word, Teams en Excel;

Projectmanagement ervaring is een pré;

Aantoonbare kennis van Rechtspositie ambtenaren BES is een pré.

Competenties

Om de functie naar behoren uit te kunnen voeren dien je de volgende competenties te beheersen:

Zelfstandig

Coaching vaardigheden

Communicatief

Adviesvaardig

Teamspeler

Resultaatgericht

Analytisch

Organisatiesensitief

Ons aanbod

Het Openbaar Lichaam Saba biedt aan: een tijdelijk fulltime dienstverband van 39,5 uur per week, met uitzicht op een vast dienstverband, met een salaris in schaal 12 ($ 3.832 t/m $ 4.893 exclusief 15.5% extra toelagen) conform salaris schalen OLS, aangevuld met aantrekkelijke secundaire arbeidsvoorwaarden. Daarnaast is er een relocatie pakket beschikbaar voor de ideale kandidaat vanuit het buitenland.

Procedure

Ben je geïnteresseerd? Wij ontvangen graag uiterlijk 28 juni 2021 je motivatiebrief met CV in het Engels. Je kunt deze e-mailen aan [email protected] en een kopie naar [email protected].

Voor inhoudelijke vragen over de functie en over de organisatie of procedurele vragen kunt u contact opnemen met personeelszaken via email of telefoonnummer +599 416 3453. Een assessment kan deel uitmaken van de selectieprocedure. Het kunnen overleggen van een Verklaring Omtrent Gedrag is vereist.

Saba

Saba is an island in the Caribbean and a special municipality (public entity) of The Netherlands. The island is known for its beautiful scenery and diving. Mount Scenery, at 887 meters high, is the highest point in the Dutch Kingdom. Saba, including Green Island, became a special municipality after the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles on October 10, 2010. The island is five-square miles and has approximately 1900 inhabitants. There are four main villages: The Bottom (the capital), Windwardside, St. John’s, and Hell’s Gate.

Organizational profile

The Island Government of Saba is known for its stability. This consists of a good relationship with The Netherlands and ensures that results are achieved in the various domain areas. In the organization employees work together towards the advancement of the island. Our colleagues work in infrastructure (airport, harbor, water management), public works, planning, garbage collection and processing, tourism, social development, public health, agriculture, HRM, ICT, finance, communications, census, legal affairs, and other various policy areas. In total there are 193 employees.

The Island Government of Saba is working towards more self-sufficient and economic development, with a focus on sustainability, accessibility, poverty eradication, and improving the quality of life on the island. In the past the government has worked on projects such as the renovation of the airport, garbage recycling, promoting a healthy lifestyle, improving social services, training and education of civil servants in project management and policy writing.

This is a work in progress, as there is still much to do and achieve. Other projects that are currently being worked on are the following: the building of a new harbor, a school complex, marketing of eco-tourism, nature conservation, agriculture, organizational development, training and coaching of personnel and further development of the organization.

Team profile

The public Entity Saba in growing. The HR Manager provides guidance and leadership to the HR team and works closely with the Island Secretary, legal affairs, finance, and ICT.

Employees are of decisive importance in the continued development of the Saba. This requires leadership, strategic personnel planning, development of talents and the promotion of vitality amongst the civil servants. A manager is sought who will provide leadership to the HRM team and further expands HRM policy. Together with the management of the organization you are responsible for investing in the personnel, talent development, organizational development, keeping the personnel policy up to date and the introduction and execution of new HR methods and instruments. You also negotiate new developments within management and act as a sounding board and discussion partner.

Some important HR assignments for the near future are:

Implementing talent management

Introduce new steps in learning and development of civil servants, training and education

Implementing performance management

HR team development

Organizational development

Digitalization

The function

In the function of HR Manager you need to be flexible between roles. You provide leadership to the team and work along with other departments. You have good communication skills, and easily establish contact and rapport with people from different backgrounds. You have an eye for detail without losing sight of the larger picture. You are industrious, hands-on, communicative and empathetic, decisive, and flexible. You recognize the wants and needs of management and proactively translates these into concrete proposals and advice.

Requirements

You have at minimum a bachelor’s degree in the field of HRM/Personnel and Labor or equivalent;

You have least 5 years relevant and progressive experience in the HRM field;

Fluent in English and Dutch;

Knowledge of labor laws (Ambtenarenwet);

Strong conversation skills, coaching and mediation experience;

Can be consulted on strategic, tactical, and operational issues;

Working knowledge of MS Office, specifically Word, Teams, and Excel;

Project management is a plus;

Clear knowledge of ‘Rechtspositie ambtenaren BES’/the WMA, is a plus.

Competencies/skills

In order to perform the job successfully you must possess the following competencies:

Independent

Coaching skills

Communicative

Logical thinking

Team player

Goal-oriented

Analytical

Organizational focused

Our offer

The Public Entity Saba offers: a contract appointment of 39.5 hours per week with possibility of permanent service according to government salary scales (scale 12 from $3.832 – $4.893 excluding 15.5% additional allowances) and attractive secondary work benefits. Also offered is a relocation packet for the ideal candidate traveling from abroad.

Procedure

Are you interested?

Please submit your application letter and CV in English by June 28, 2021 to [email protected] and copy [email protected]. For questions related to the position and organization please contact Personnel Affairs by email or call 599-416-3453. An assessment may be part of the selection procedure. It is required to provide a certificate of good conduct.

