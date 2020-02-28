Vacature Marketing & Communication Manager (Curacao)









7 Gedeeld

Personal Qualities:

Outspoken team player with a high level of integrity;

A dynamic and proactive approach to creating marketing programs and campaigns;

High degree of ownership, responsibility and self-motivation;

Eager to take on new challenges and opportunities;

Strong ability to network and build relationships.

Key Responsibilities:

Creating, planning, executing, tracking and analyzing the performance of marketing campaigns and events;

Managing the marketing budget and ensuring that all marketing efforts are in line with our brand identity;

Developing marketing and branding strategies to boost international growth and drive qualified online incoming traffic;

In charge of all written communications and maintain relationships with media and industry analysts.

Education, Skills set and Experience

Bachelor or master’s degree in marketing;

At least five years of experience in international marketing;

Excellent verbal and written skills (English and Spanish);

Highly effective communicator & presenter;

Experience in business-to-business branding and marketing;

Ability to create and or effectively manage artwork concepts and processes;

Savvy in online marketing channels for promotion of services and solutions;

Knowledgeable in modern marketing techniques (social media);

Easily embraces new technology and its trends and how these may impact products and services offered to the financial industry.

About IBIS Management

IBIS Management is a leading consulting firm and technology provider, specialized in Profitable Efficiency, Straight Through Payment Processing, Digital Banking and Regulatory Reporting. IBIS Management’s success is based on an extensive understanding of operational needs of Financial Institutions and corporations, delivering solutions that easily integrate with clients’ existing systems. IBIS Management also offers innovative Blockchain based solutions to various sectors.

We offer a professional, result driven organization with a dynamic work environment. An attractive remuneration package will be provided based on your qualifications and experience.

To apply for this position, email your resume and cover letter prior to March 10th, 2020.

Contact : Mrs. Angelique Ellis – HR Manager / [email protected] / +5999-737-2065 ext.661