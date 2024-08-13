Vacatures Curacao Vacature Praktijk Manager | Practice Manager Bonaire Melanie Zandwijk 13 augustus 2024

Lees hieronder de functiebeschrijving in het Nederlands | Papiamentu en Engels.

Over Ons:

Welkom bij onze gezellige tandartspraktijk op het zonnige eiland Bonaire! We zijn een hecht team dat houdt van wat we doen en trots is op onze fantastische werksfeer. We zijn toegewijd aan het bieden van eersteklas zorg voor onze patiënten en zoeken iemand die net zo gepassioneerd is om ons team te versterken.

Wat ga je doen:

Patiënten met een glimlach ontvangen en parttime helpen bij onze receptie

Onze praktijkagenda soepel laten verlopen

Ons geweldige team beheren, inclusief het organiseren van vakanties (jij wordt de vakantiesuperheld!)

De P&L (winst en verlies) in de gaten houden om ervoor te zorgen dat we op schema blijven

Wat we Zoeken:

Vaardigheid in ten minste 3 van de volgende talen: Papiaments, Nederlands, Engels, Spaans

Vriendelijkheid, positiviteit en een passie voor het bieden van de beste zorg aan onze patiënten

Creatief oplossingsvermogen

Bereidheid om te werken in een uitdagende omgeving

Wat we bieden:

Een competitief salaris en geweldige voordelen

Flexibele vakantieregelingen (we weten hoe belangrijk het is om op te laden!)

Een leuke, positieve en ondersteunende werkomgeving

Hoe te solliciteren:

Als je enthousiast bent om ons team te versterken, stuur dan een e-mail met je motivatiebrief en CV naar nerea@dentistbonaire.com. We kunnen niet wachten om je te ontmoeten!

¡Únete a Nuestro Equipo como Manager de Clínica Dental!

Sobre Nosotros:

¡Bienvenido/a a nuestra acogedora clínica dental en la soleada isla de Bonaire! Somos un equipo muy unido que ama lo que hace y se enorgullece de nuestra fantástica atmósfera de trabajo. Estamos dedicados a brindar la mejor atención a nuestros pacientes y buscamos a alguien igual de apasionado para unirse a nosotros.

Lo Que Harás:

Recibir y asistir a los pacientes con tu mejor sonrisa en nuestra recepción a tiempo parcial

Mantener nuestra agenda de la clínica en perfecto orden

Gestionar a nuestro increíble equipo, incluyendo la organización de vacaciones (¡serás el héroe de las vacaciones!)

Vigilar el P&L (Ganancias y Pérdidas) para asegurarnos de mantenernos en el buen camino

Lo Que Buscamos:

Fluidez en al menos 3 de los siguientes idiomas: Papiamento, Holandés, Inglés, Español

Amabilidad, mentalidad positiva y pasión por brindar el mejor cuidado a nuestros pacientes

Habilidad para resolver problemas de manera creativa

Disposición para trabajar en entornos desafiantes y gratificantes

Lo Que Ofrecemos:

Un salario competitivo y grandes beneficios

Vacaciones flexibles (¡sabemos lo importante que es recargar energías!)

Un ambiente laboral divertido, positivo y de apoyo

Cómo Aplicar:

Si te entusiasma unirte a nuestro equipo, envía un correo electrónico con tu carta de motivación y CV a nerea@dentistbonaire.com. ¡Estamos ansiosos por conocerte!

Join Our Team as a Dental Practice Manager!

About Us:

Welcome to our cozy dental practice on the sunny island of Bonaire! We’re a tight-knit team that loves what we do and prides ourselves on our fantastic work atmosphere. We’re dedicated to providing top-notch care for our patients, and we’re looking for someone equally passionate to join us.

What You’ll Do:

Greet and assist patients with a smile at our part-time reception

Keep our practice agenda running like clockwork

Manage our awesome team, including organizing vacations (you get to be the vacation hero!)

Keep an eye on the P&L (Profit and Loss) to ensure we stay on track

What We’re Looking For:

Fluency in at least 3 of the following languages: Papiamentu, Dutch, English, Spanish

A kind heart, positive mentality and a passion for providing the best care to our patients

Ability to solve problems creatively

Willingness to work in challenging and rewarding environments

What We Offer:

A competitive salary and great benefits

Flexible vacation arrangements (we know how important it is to recharge!)

A fun, positive, and supportive work environment

How to Apply:

If you’re excited about joining our team, send an email with your motivation letter and CV to nerea@dentistbonaire.com. We can’t wait to meet you!

