Vacature Regional Manager Internal Audit – Aruba Bank/Orco Bank
14 november 2024
Company profile
Aruba Bank & ORCO Bank are solid and growing banking-organizations with offices in Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire and Sint Maarten. They aim to focus on delivering a personalized service and an enhanced customer experience to its customers, to ensure high compliance standards, and portfolio management.
Tasks and responsibilities
- Responsible for planning and execution of a comprehensive program of internal audit engagements, providing independent, objective risk assessment and evaluation of the effectiveness of risk management practices, internal control, and corporate governance processes.
- Develop and execute a risk-based audit plan for the region.
- Conduct audits of various business units and support functions to assess the adequacy of internal controls.
- Identify and assess key risks within the region and recommend appropriate mitigating controls.
- Prepare comprehensive audit reports that highlight findings, recommendations, and management responses.
- Build and maintain effective relationships with key stakeholders, including Management Board members, the Supervisory Board, business unit heads, and other relevant departments.
- Lead and manage a regional team of internal auditors.
- Reports to the Managing Board of Aruba Bank/ ORCO Bank and the Audit and Compliance Committee to provide recommendations and feedback to improve business operations.
Profile of the ideal candidate
- Post-graduate RA (“Register accountant”), CPA, MBA (Finance) or equivalent.
- 5-7 years’ relevant experience in the financial services industry and/or experience in auditing banks as a Senior Manager or Director.
- 3-5 years’ experience in a senior leadership role
- Extensive exposure and in-depth knowledge of financial and non-financial risks (including ALM practices).
- Strong leadership, analytical, planning, and organizational skills.
- Able to impact and influence others.
- Able to travel regularly across the islands Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, and St. Maarten.
- This function will be stationed at Aruba Bank or ORCO Bank Curaçao.
Reference number: VAL00660
Terms of employment
Your application:
The application procedure will be carried out exclusively by Van Loon Recruitment. For more information about the position, please contact Omar van Loon (+ 5999-6705899). If you are interested, please send your CV with cover letter to [email protected] before the 1st of December 2024. Confidentiality guaranteed.