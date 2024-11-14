Vacatures Curacao Vacature Regional Manager Internal Audit – Aruba Bank/Orco Bank Redactie 14 november 2024

Company profile

Aruba Bank & ORCO Bank are solid and growing banking-organizations with offices in Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire and Sint Maarten. They aim to focus on delivering a personalized service and an enhanced customer experience to its customers, to ensure high compliance standards, and portfolio management.

Tasks and responsibilities

Responsible for planning and execution of a comprehensive program of internal audit engagements, providing independent, objective risk assessment and evaluation of the effectiveness of risk management practices, internal control, and corporate governance processes.

Develop and execute a risk-based audit plan for the region.

Conduct audits of various business units and support functions to assess the adequacy of internal controls.

Identify and assess key risks within the region and recommend appropriate mitigating controls.

Prepare comprehensive audit reports that highlight findings, recommendations, and management responses.

Build and maintain effective relationships with key stakeholders, including Management Board members, the Supervisory Board, business unit heads, and other relevant departments.

Lead and manage a regional team of internal auditors.

Reports to the Managing Board of Aruba Bank/ ORCO Bank and the Audit and Compliance Committee to provide recommendations and feedback to improve business operations.

Post-graduate RA (“Register accountant”), CPA, MBA (Finance) or equivalent.

5-7 years’ relevant experience in the financial services industry and/or experience in auditing banks as a Senior Manager or Director.

3-5 years’ experience in a senior leadership role

Extensive exposure and in-depth knowledge of financial and non-financial risks (including ALM practices).

Strong leadership, analytical, planning, and organizational skills.

Able to impact and influence others.

Able to travel regularly across the islands Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, and St. Maarten.

This function will be stationed at Aruba Bank or ORCO Bank Curaçao.

Reference number: VAL00660

Terms of employment

Your application:

The application procedure will be carried out exclusively by Van Loon Recruitment. For more information about the position, please contact Omar van Loon (+ 5999-6705899). If you are interested, please send your CV with cover letter to [email protected] before the 1st of December 2024. Confidentiality guaranteed.

31