Vacature Regional Manager Internal Audit – Aruba Bank/Orco Bank

14 november 2024

Company profile

Aruba Bank & ORCO Bank are solid and growing banking-organizations with offices in Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire and Sint Maarten. They aim to focus on delivering a personalized service and an enhanced customer experience to its customers, to ensure high compliance standards, and portfolio management.

Tasks and responsibilities

  • Responsible for planning and execution of a comprehensive program of internal audit engagements, providing independent, objective risk assessment and evaluation of the effectiveness of risk management practices, internal control, and corporate governance processes.
  • Develop and execute a risk-based audit plan for the region.
  • Conduct audits of various business units and support functions to assess the adequacy of internal controls.
  • Identify and assess key risks within the region and recommend appropriate mitigating controls.
  • Prepare comprehensive audit reports that highlight findings, recommendations, and management responses.
  • Build and maintain effective relationships with key stakeholders, including Management Board members, the Supervisory Board, business unit heads, and other relevant departments.
  • Lead and manage a regional team of internal auditors.
  • Reports to the Managing Board of Aruba Bank/ ORCO Bank and the Audit and Compliance Committee to provide recommendations and feedback to improve business operations.

Profile of the ideal candidate

  • Post-graduate RA (“Register accountant”), CPA, MBA (Finance) or equivalent.
  • 5-7 years’ relevant experience in the financial services industry and/or experience in auditing banks as a Senior Manager or Director.
  • 3-5 years’ experience in a senior leadership role
  • Extensive exposure and in-depth knowledge of financial and non-financial risks (including ALM practices).
  • Strong leadership, analytical, planning, and organizational skills.
  • Able to impact and influence others.
  • Able to travel regularly across the islands Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, and St. Maarten.
  • This function will be stationed at Aruba Bank or ORCO Bank Curaçao.

Reference number: VAL00660

Terms of employment

Your application:

The application procedure will be carried out exclusively by Van Loon Recruitment. For more information about the position, please contact Omar van Loon (+ 5999-6705899). If you are interested, please send your CV with cover letter to [email protected] before the 1st of December 2024. Confidentiality guaranteed.

