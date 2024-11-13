Vacatures Curacao Vacature Senior Risk Officer Redactie 13 november 2024

Company profile

ORCO Bank is a solid and growing banking-organization with offices in Curaçao, Bonaire and Sint Maarten. They aim to focus on delivering a personalized service and an enhanced customer experience to its customers, to ensure high compliance standards, and portfolio management.

Tasks and responsibilities

Responsible for maintaining organization-wide oversight of all risks in every aspect of the operations of the Bank. These include both financial and non-financial risks, including credit, market, liquidity, concentration, operational, Business Continuity Management (BCM), information technology, information security, reputational, legal and compliance risks.

Responsible for developing, implementing and maintaining a strong risk culture and compliance with a robust and comprehensive internal control framework including ongoing compliance with legal and regulatory guidelines and directives.

Responsible in providing a strong input in the setting of the organization’s risk appetite, risk limits and risk tolerances and functions (independently) as a second line of defense, challenging the relevance and consistency business units’ implementation of operational risk management tools.

Responsible for designing and delivering operational risk training to the organization contributing to the establishment of a strong risk culture and instilling risk awareness.

Reports to the Head of Risk and Compliance.

Bachelor’s/master’s degree in business administration, Business Economics, Accountancy or an equivalent discipline.

3-5 years’ experience in a Risk, Finance or Analytical function within the banking and/or financial services industry.

Excellent knowledge of Excel and other analytical tools.

Ability to research and present analytics in a business-friendly language.

Strong attention to detail and able to work under pressure.

Excellent analytical and communication skills, both verbal and in writing.

Location

Curaçao

Terms of employment

Your application:

The application procedure will be carried out exclusively by Van Loon Recruitment. For more information about the position, please contact Omar van Loon (+ 5999-6705899). If you are interested, please send your CV with cover letter to [email protected] before the 1st of December 2024. Confidentiality guaranteed.

