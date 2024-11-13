Vacatures Curacao

Vacature Senior Risk Officer

13 november 2024

Company profile

ORCO Bank is a solid and growing banking-organization with offices in Curaçao, Bonaire and Sint Maarten. They aim to focus on delivering a personalized service and an enhanced customer experience to its customers, to ensure high compliance standards, and portfolio management.

Tasks and responsibilities

  • Responsible for maintaining organization-wide oversight of all risks in every aspect of the operations of the Bank. These include both financial and non-financial risks, including credit, market, liquidity, concentration, operational, Business Continuity Management (BCM), information technology, information security, reputational, legal and compliance risks.
  • Responsible for developing, implementing and maintaining a strong risk culture and compliance with a robust and comprehensive internal control framework including ongoing compliance with legal and regulatory guidelines and directives.
  • Responsible in providing a strong input in the setting of the organization’s risk appetite, risk limits and risk tolerances and functions (independently) as a second line of defense, challenging the relevance and consistency business units’ implementation of operational risk management tools.
  • Responsible for designing and delivering operational risk training to the organization contributing to the establishment of a strong risk culture and instilling risk awareness.
  • Reports to the Head of Risk and Compliance.

Profile of the ideal candidate

  • Bachelor’s/master’s degree in business administration, Business Economics, Accountancy or an equivalent discipline.
  • 3-5 years’ experience in a Risk, Finance or Analytical function within the banking and/or financial services industry.
  • Excellent knowledge of Excel and other analytical tools.
  • Ability to research and present analytics in a business-friendly language.
  • Strong attention to detail and able to work under pressure.
  • Excellent analytical and communication skills, both verbal and in writing.

Location

Curaçao

Terms of employment

Your application:

The application procedure will be carried out exclusively by Van Loon Recruitment. For more information about the position, please contact Omar van Loon (+ 5999-6705899). If you are interested, please send your CV with cover letter to [email protected] before the 1st of December 2024. Confidentiality guaranteed.

