Vacatures Curacao
Vacature Senior Risk Officer
13 november 2024
Company profile
ORCO Bank is a solid and growing banking-organization with offices in Curaçao, Bonaire and Sint Maarten. They aim to focus on delivering a personalized service and an enhanced customer experience to its customers, to ensure high compliance standards, and portfolio management.
Tasks and responsibilities
- Responsible for maintaining organization-wide oversight of all risks in every aspect of the operations of the Bank. These include both financial and non-financial risks, including credit, market, liquidity, concentration, operational, Business Continuity Management (BCM), information technology, information security, reputational, legal and compliance risks.
- Responsible for developing, implementing and maintaining a strong risk culture and compliance with a robust and comprehensive internal control framework including ongoing compliance with legal and regulatory guidelines and directives.
- Responsible in providing a strong input in the setting of the organization’s risk appetite, risk limits and risk tolerances and functions (independently) as a second line of defense, challenging the relevance and consistency business units’ implementation of operational risk management tools.
- Responsible for designing and delivering operational risk training to the organization contributing to the establishment of a strong risk culture and instilling risk awareness.
- Reports to the Head of Risk and Compliance.
Profile of the ideal candidate
- Bachelor’s/master’s degree in business administration, Business Economics, Accountancy or an equivalent discipline.
- 3-5 years’ experience in a Risk, Finance or Analytical function within the banking and/or financial services industry.
- Excellent knowledge of Excel and other analytical tools.
- Ability to research and present analytics in a business-friendly language.
- Strong attention to detail and able to work under pressure.
- Excellent analytical and communication skills, both verbal and in writing.
Location
Curaçao
Terms of employment
Your application:
The application procedure will be carried out exclusively by Van Loon Recruitment. For more information about the position, please contact Omar van Loon (+ 5999-6705899). If you are interested, please send your CV with cover letter to [email protected] before the 1st of December 2024. Confidentiality guaranteed.