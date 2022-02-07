Vacature Service Medewerker Bonaire















Vacaturetekst in Nederlands / Vacancy in English below

Je komt te werken als Service Medewerker van Professional Pest Control Bonaire in zakelijke en particuliere ongediertebestrijding en preventie.

Als Service Medewerker ben je verantwoordelijk voor een uitstekende dienstverlening aan jouw klanten.

Jouw taken bestaan onder andere uit:

Het zelfstandig uitvoeren van ongedierte-inspecties bij onze klantenrelaties

Het maken en beoordelen van (ongedierte) risico-inventarisaties

Het informeren van de klant over de preventie, de wering en de bestrijding van ongedierte

Het werken met professionele bestrijdingsmiddelen

Het regelmatig volgen van opleidingsprogramma

Jouw profiel:

Als klantgerichte servicemedewerker beschik je onder meer over de volgende kenmerken:

Service gedreven enthousiasme

Een doorzetter, met de wil om te leren

Representatief en communicatief

Je bent flexibel en vindt plezier in het contacten leggen met klanten en altijd op zoek naar verbetering van de service

Je neemt verantwoordelijkheid en bent kwaliteitsbewust

Goede beheersing van de Nederlands / Engels / Papiaments (wenselijk)

Je bent in het bezit van een rijbewijs B

Wij bieden:

Professional Pest Control Bonaire biedt een uitdagende werkplek in een dynamische en een solide organisatie met groeimogelijkheden en kansen voor ontwikkeling. Je kunt rekenen op een aantrekkelijk salaris met interessante extralegale voordelen, afgestemd op jouw kwalificaties.

Ben je op zoek naar een uitdagende en zelfstandige baan? Dan ben je bij ons aan het juiste adres! Stuur graag een mail met jouw cv naar [email protected]. We kijken uit naar je reactie!

Job Description:



As a Service employee you are responsible for providing excellent customer service. You will come into contact with companies from a wide variety of sectors.

Your duties include:

Independently conducting pest inspections at our customer sites;

Making and evaluating (pest) risk inventories;

Informing the customer about the prevention, elimination and control of pests;

Working with professional pesticides;

Regularly attending training programs.

Your profile:



As a customer-focused service technician, excellent customer satisfaction is your number one goal. You are experienced in delivering services and products to business associates and enjoy engaging with our customers to better understand the customer. You will go that extra mile to make the customer smile and possess the following characteristics, among others:

Service driven enthusiasm and a positive customer-focused attitude;

A go-getter, with a desire to learn;

Representative and communicative;

You are flexible and find pleasure in making contact with customers, Very customer and service oriented and always looking to improve service;

You take responsibility as the contact person of the company and are quality conscious;

Good command of Dutch / English / Papiamento;

You are in possession of a driver’s license B.

We offer:



Professional Pest Control Bonaire offers a challenging work environment in a dynamic and solid organization with opportunities for growth and development. Professional Pest Control Bonaire is an employer where teamwork, service orientation and interpersonal relationships are the driving force.



You can count on an attractive salary with interesting fringe benefits, tailored to your qualifications. If you are interested mail your CV: [email protected]

Meld je aan om elke zondag de laatste vacatures te ontvangen in inbox:

Bekijk meer vacatures: