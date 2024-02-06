Vacatures Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Bonaire

Beautiful Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino is one of the many Divi Resorts based in the Caribbean, located on the island of Bonaire, Dutch Caribbean.

WE ARE HIRING:

FULLTIME & PARTTIME EXPERIENCED FOOD & BEVERAGE ATTENDANT

FULLTIME BARTENDER

FULLTIME FOOD & BEVERAGE CASHIER & HOSTESS

The F&B department is the largest department within the resort and caters to the guest overall hospitality experience by providing excellent service in the 2 main restaurants, bar and meeting rooms. You must be able to speak Dutch and English and also be able to operate POS system (cashier system), handle money and credit transactions. Must be available in the evening. Working hours from 6AM until 23PM, evening shift from 14:30PM until 23PM is also possible.

FULLTIME FRONT DESK AGENT

FULLTIME FRONT DESK SUPERVISOR

As a professional, you are responsible for greeting guests in an efficient and courteous manner. You are the first face that many see upon arrival, the Front Desk Agent checks guests in and out of their rooms, distributes room keys, answers questions and processes payments. You must be able to speak Dutch and English and also be able to operate POS system (cashier system), handle money and credit transactions. Must be available in the evening. Working hours from 7AM until 23PM.

FULLTIME GUEST RELATIONS COORDINATOR & MANAGEMENT ASSISTANT

As the Resort’s Guest Relations Coordinator & Management Assistant, you will report to the General Manager and will handle all guest communications in an effort to exceed their vacation expectations. Furthermore, you will provide administrative and office support and assistance to the General Manager and Executive Team, coordinating day-to-day office operations.

FULLTIME HOUSEMAN

FULLTIME HOUSEKEEPING/PUBLIC AREA/LAUNDRY ATTENDANT

FULLTIME HOUSEKEEPING SUPERVISOR

Housekeeping is the heart of any Resort and is essential for maintaining clean and attractive guestrooms, public areas and facilities for our beloved guest while providing attentive, courteous, and efficient service during their stay. Do you take pride in cleanliness, then we are looking for you! Working hours from 7AM until 10PM.

FULLTIME KITCHEN STEWARDS/ HELPERS

The Kitchen Steward is responsible for the sanitation of all kitchen equipment, cooking utensils, dishware, glassware and silverware, as well as the kitchen itself including floors, shelves, freezer etc. The employee must maintain excellent attendance and be able to work on a fast-paced work situation. Working hours from 7AM until 10PM.

FULLTIME GARDENER/LANDSCAPER

The gardener/ landscaper is employed to build and maintain the gardens and other outdoor landscape area’s of the resort. Your primary duties include ensuring plant growth, cleaning of outdoor facilities, and trimming overgrown hedges. Working hours from 7AM until 17PM.

The hotel operations are from Monday until Sunday, you will work 5 days a week and have 2 days off (consecutively or separate).

We offer great secondary benefits such as: transportation, one warm meal per day, life insurance, pension savings, vacation savings plan and much more.

Do you recognize yourself in one of these positions and are you our next great hire, please send your application to: Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Bonaire at the attention [email protected] or come by our front desk to complete an application form.

