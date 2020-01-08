Vacatures Spice Beach Club (6x) Bonaire









Spice Beach Club is vlakbij het centrum van Kralendijk aan de Caribische blauwe zee. In de Beachbar worden de hele dag lekkere smoothies gemaakt, een koud biertje of een tropische cocktail geserveerd. In het restaurant verwennen wij onze gasten met een luxe diner en op het strand of aan de bar kunnen gasten iets bestellen van onze Beachkaart. Bij de Beachclub kun je heerlijk werken op het strand tussen de palmbomen met uitzicht op de helder blauwe Caribische zee. Een fantastische werkplek om te genieten van onze relaxte eiland sfeer.

Wij zijn op zoek naar toppers om ons team te versterken!

Ontbijtkok fulltime/parttime

Als ontbijt kok zorg je voor de opbouw van het ontbijtbuffet evenals live cooking voor de gasten. Denk hierbij aan scrambled eggs of een omelet. Waarna je verder gaat met de lunch en mice and place voor lunch en diner, samen met collega’s van het ontbijt.

Zelfstandigwerkend kok fulltime/parttime

Samen met je collega’s verzorg je de lunch en het diner, mice and place en uitgifte onder leiding van de chefkok voor het restaurant en de beachbar.

Bartender fulltime/parttime

Als bartender zorg je voor het maken en serveren van de drankjes aan de bar en op het strand. Denk hierbij aan cocktails, koud bier en smoothies.

Supervisor / medewerker bediening fulltime/parttime

Als supervisor werk je mee op de vloer en stuur je collega’s aan. Hierbij zorg je met het team voor topservice richting de gasten.

Bedieningsmedewerker fulltime/parttime

Het serveren van cocktails, wijn en andere dranken. Mede als het doen van suggesties en serveren van de gerechten behoren tot je taken in het restaurant en de Beachbar.

Beachattendant

Als beachattendant zorg jij ervoor dat gasten worden voorzien van een hapje en drankje op het strand en bij het zwembad.

Heb je interesse? Stuur je cv en motivatie direct naar: info@spicebonaire.com t.a.v. Annemarie Borst / Livia Rijntalder

Vacancy’s Spice Beach Club (English)

Spice Beach Club is nearby the centre of Kralendijk at the Caribbean blue sea. At the beachbar we are making tasteful smoothies, serving a nice cold beer or a tropical cocktail. In the restaurant we spoil the guests with a luxury dinner and at the beach or at the bar guests can order something from our beachmenu. At the beachclub you can enjoy your work between the palm trees with a view on the clear Caribbean blue sea. A great workplace to enjoy the relaxed island vibe.

Breakfast cook fulltime/parttime

As a breakfast cook you build and refill the buffet as well as live cooking off for example scrambled eggs and going on with lunch, making mice and place for lunch and breakfast together with your colleagues.

Line cook fulltime/parttime

Together with your colleagues you prepare and serve lunch and dinner under supervision of our chef.

Bartender fulltime/parttime

As a bartender you take care of serving drinks and making them for our guests at the bar and on the beach. Think of exotic cocktails and ice cold beers.

Supervisor fulltime

As a supervisor you work on the floor with your colleagues making sure to provide top service for our guests.

Waiter/waitress fulltime/parttime

Serving and making suggestions for food and drinks and making sure the guests are happy during your shift in our restaurant and beachbar.

Beachattendant fulltime/parttime

As a beachattendant you provide the guests on the beach and at the pool with food and drinks.

Are you interested? Send your resume and motivation to info@spicebonaire.com attn. Annemarie Borst / Livia Rijntalder