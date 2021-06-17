Vacatures White and Yellow Cross















VACANCIES

•Group Leader Guided Living

•Licensed Practical Nurse Residence

•Group Leader Day Activity Center

At this moment we have several vacancies within our Sister Basilia Center. The Sister Basilia Center consists of three departments; Day Activity Center (58 clients), Residence (21 clients) and Guided Living (12 clients). As a Group Leader or Licensed Practical Nurse you will guide and care for clients who have an intellectual handicap and who may be physically challenged.

You need to have a good understanding of the needs of our clients. The job requires a MBO education level 3 in the direction of care and guidance or a LPN diploma. Knowledge is required of caring for intellectual disabled clients and of the possibilities and limitations of these clients.

Dutch residents or permanent residence permit holders only. Function descriptions are available on request.

For more information please call +1 721 5483172 and ask for Mimi. If you want to apply we would like you to send your cover letter and resume before 30 June to: [email protected] You will receive a confirmation email straight away and a response a.s.a.p.

The White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation

The White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation provides client centered quality care in a warm and safe environment to all Sint Maarten residents in need. This trusted CARE is supported by continuous learning opportunities for all our 175+ employees. Besides remuneration, vacation allowance, Christmas bonus, health insurance and our pension plan, we offer a great and inspiring work atmosphere with opportunities to grow, personally and professionally. Because you will take care of our clients, we will support your health by offering a variety of free sports classes on a daily basis

Do you want more information? Please check out our website or follow us on Facebook

