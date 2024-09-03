Vacatures Curacao Vacancy General Practitioner or Tropical Physician on Statia Redactie 03 september 2024

Working within SEHCF means working on holistic care for residents that connects lifestyle, prevention, optimal treatment, and nursing care in a strong network on the island and in the region. As a General Practitioner or Tropical physician, you get the unique opportunity to gain new experiences in the Caribbean Netherlands and in a dynamic work environment where broad care questions arise. Empathy, team spirit, flexibility and being solution-oriented are keywords that describe you as a doctor.

The function

You hold GP consultations, make diagnoses, coordinate with the multidisciplinary care team or medical specialists from other islands, and you can decide whether it is needed to send a patient abroad for further care. Your duties also include emergency care, nursing home care, community care and care for patients who are temporarily admitted (primary-plus care) and if you have these skills, you perform minor surgical procedures. The care needs are very diverse, and the range of tasks is broad, which means that every working day is different.

Of course, you are not alone: you work closely with a multidisciplinary care team and provide 24/7 medical care in collaboration with the other doctors. The care team offers general primary-plus patient care, including prevention. Various specialists visit St. Eustatius for consultations, other care is referred to other island and/or countries.

You profile

A BIG – or equivalent – registered, broadly oriented general practitioner and/o tropical physician;

In addition to your experience as a general practitioner, you bring extra knowledge and skills with you. For example, experience in acute medicine or experience in internal medicine, surgery, or you have completed the training as a tropical physician.

You have the ability to work within the context of St. Eustatius, you know how to empathize with the patients.

Good command of the English language (spoken and written);

Excellent communication skills. You are able to listen and build bridges where necessary, overcome resistance and communicate at different levels with a wide range of stakeholders;

You are a team player, you give and receive feedback and together with the team you deliver results for the benefit of the population of the island;

You are available full-time;

Flexibility is a must; as the range of tasks is comprehensive and the island context can be isolated;

You are willing to commit for at least 2 months (extension is possible);

Foreign work experience is not a must but is a plus. H.M. Queen Beatrix rd. 25 | Oranjestad | St. Eustatius | E: info@sehcf.org| W: www.sehcf.org|T: +599-318 2211

About St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation

The St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF) manages the island’s premier and only medical facility. Our dedicated team of 65 professionals includes nurses, doctors, supporting administrative staff, a midwife, a physiotherapist, a gynecologist, and specialized Practice Nurses for chronic care, ensuring comprehensive primary care services for our community.

At SEHCF, our commitment to excellence is reflected in our diverse range of healthcare services. From outpatient services featuring general practitioner care and visiting specialists to community (home) care, emergency response, inpatient care, physiotherapy, and advanced diagnostic services in our laboratory and X-Ray departments. In short, we deliver primary care+. We work hard every day to be a good primary care + medical center, continually enhancing the quality of care for the local population.

We work closely with various stakeholders in our daily operations. For elective specialist care and emergency referrals, we maintain strong partnerships with medical centers in St. Maarten and hospitals in Bonaire and Curaçao. Additionally, we work closely with key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport and local public health organizations like GGD and GGZ.

What SEHCF offers

SEHCF offers an extraordinary job with opportunities for personal and professional development. This position is ideal for a general practitioner seeking new challenges beyond the regular scope of general practice. The employment conditions are competitive within the region and include the following:

Full-time position (40 hours per week)

Duration: 4 months, starting on 1st October 2024

Accommodation: Housing provided for the first two (2) months

Transportation: Rental car provided for the first two (2) months

Airfare: Economy class return ticket to and from St. Eustatius provided

Interested?

If the above appeals to you and you meet the conditions, we invite you to submit your CV/resume with cover letter, copies of diploma and/or certificates and two references to: St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation, attn. Mr. Fazal Baboe, Medical Manager, via email hr@sehcf.org. Mr. Baboe can also be contacted for more information via +599 318-2211 or +599 319-1381. Closing date: September 16, 2024 (extended)

