Update vluchten van en naar Curaçao

Willemstad – De Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Association heeft onderstaande update gegeven.

TUI heeft zojuist in een brief bekend gemaakt dat het heeft moeten besluiten alle vluchten van en naar Nederland te annuleren. Dit is vanaf 23 maart van toepassing, tot die tijd vliegen ze conform regulier schema en gaat iedereen mee die gepland stond. Ook reizigers die evt eerder willen kunnen zich bij tui Curaçao melden om als stanby op de lijst te komen

Op dit moment wordt geinventariseert om hoeveel mensen het gaat die al in het bezit zijn van een retourticket op een TUI vlucht en nog naar Amsterdam willen reizen. Deze mensen ontvangen van TUI een sms bericht met daarin een formulier dat ze in kunnen vullen, aldus de brief.

• JetBlue has cancelled all flights for the remainder of March and also for April.

• Avianca has cancelled all flights as of today until March 23, 2020.

• EZ-Air cancelled all flights.

• Divi Divi Air is operating with an adjusted schedule.

• Aruba Airlines has cancelled all flights.

• Condor will operate up until Sunday (March 22, 2020) and after will cancel the remaining flights for the season.

• American Airlines will continue to operate until March 22, 2020.

• KLM will continue to operate until March 28, 2020.

• KLM cancelled the evening flight on March 26, 2020. Starting April, KLM will fly twice a week (Wednesday and Saturday).

• TUI will stop operating as of the March 23, 2020; this includes no repatriation flights.

• Wingo has cancelled all flights.

• Caribbean Airlines will continue to operate with their Monday flight only.

• Surinam Airways has cancelled all flights.

• Westjet will operate coming Sunday only (March 22, 2020), all remaining flights for the season have been cancelled. Depending on the number of passengers that need to be transported back, they will send a schedule.

• Air Canada is operating today. As of April 1, 2020, depending on the number of passengers that need to be transported back to their country, they will adjust the schedule and gradually suspend flights.

• Winair announced a repatriation flight to Sint Maarten on Sunday, March 22, 2020; meaning they will have one flight available on Sunday to bring residents back to SXM.

• Copa Airlines will be suspending all international flights effective Monday, March 30, 2020, for 30 days.