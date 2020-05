Gezin gered op zeiljacht

The owners of the vessel Sea Rah shared their search and rescue story via a video with Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard. It’s sad that the family had to leave their vessel but they are very happy that they are save and sound. On the 6th day of their voyage the rudder of their vessel broke during their voyage from Jamaica to St. Vincent. The captain called for help from his spot device (beacon) and an alert signal was sent to the Rescue and Coordination Center of the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard.Thank you for sharing this video and let people know that a spot device (beacon) can save lives during these kind of circumstances.