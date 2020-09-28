Aqualectra heet stroomtekort door warmte en covid

Willemstad – Curaçao moet de komende vijf weken rekening houden met stroomuitval. Dat meldt Aqualectra in een persverklaring. Reden is dat er niet genoeg stroom opgewekt kan worden.
Er zijn de laatste jaren genoeg Megawatts bijgekomen, maar een deel kan niet gebruikt worden door het ontbreken van wind en de hoge vraag naar stroom door de warmte.
Ook achterstallig onderhoud door Covid heeft de capaciteit verlaagd. Curaçao heeft normaal 162 megawatt beschikbaar, maar dat is nu maar 110, terwijl de vraag naar stroom 120 megawatt is.
Reacties
John zegt
AQ always has an excuse. Many wanted to put solar to their house and around the island. Nope, Govt stepped in as it would impede the revenue to AQ.
Now, once again, AQ has not done their required maintenance and it’s Covid to blame now.
They charge a lot for electricity and water and there is no where else to go as they have this monopoly for themselves. Yet, they get new equipment and show they have enough power to generate for the island. However, when the temp goes up it does not work and yet they once again blame someone or something else.