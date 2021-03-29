Coronavirus Curaçao NieuwsDe zondagse leegte op Curaçao mrt 29, 2021 Door: Dick Drayer 1620 0 94Gedeeld De autoloze zondag gaf gisteren een leeg straatbeeld. Fotografe Berber van Beek van Studiorootz Photography toog er op uit met haar ontheffing om beeld te maken van een leeg Curaçao. Pictures by © Berber van Beek https://www.facebook.com/studiorootzphotography/ or www.studiorootz.com

De zondagse leegte op Curaçao
Shulaika 'Su' Girigorie overleden aan corona
Bekijk hier de nieuwe vacatures
Twee coronapatiënten overleden op Curaçao
Zomertijd in Nederland gaat vannacht in